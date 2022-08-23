As the auspicious festival of South India Onam is just around the corner, the government has come up with a special bus service scheme that will run to facilitate the rush. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is planning to operate special bus services in Kerala. The special interstate bus service is likely to operate from August 26-September 11.

The special bus services will operate from Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Mangaluru covering several cities of Kerala. A fleet of more than 20 buses is being allotted to make transportation easy during this special bus service period.

If demand further increases, then more buses will be made available for the commuters. In Kerala, buses will be covering cities like Kannur, Ernakulam, Palghat, Kozhikode, Thrissur, and Thiruvananthapuram. Passengers who are willing to avail this special bus service can book tickets in advance through KSRTC’s online portal ksrtc.in.

A few days ago, Indian Railways also announced to run special trains to handle the rush on the occasion of Onam. The special trains by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation will cover multiple states in South India.

Specifically, the railways announced that they would be running eight special trains. They further mentioned that these trains will be mainly for Chenna and Bengaluru in the wake of the expected rush.

Onam is one of Kerala's most important and anticipated festivals. People from all communities come together to celebrate the harvest festival with enthusiasm and joy. Each day has its unique name, significance, and activities. This year's celebrations begin on August 30 and will last until September 8. Lakhs of devotees offer their prayers during the 11-day festival prayers.