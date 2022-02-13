हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rahul Bajaj

Rahul Bajaj: A look at the timeline of India's top industrialist - From Harvard to Rajya Sabha

A Padma Bhushan-awardee Rahul Bajaj was one of the longest-serving chairman in corporate India. Here's a look at the timeline of Rahul Bajaj's life.

Rahul Bajaj (File pic)

Rahul Bajaj, the man who made brand Bajaj a household name through scooter models like Chetak and Priya and the ubiquitous Bajaj three-wheeler auto, passed away at 83 on Saturday, nearly a year after stepping down as the non-executive chairman of Bajaj Auto. A Padma Bhushan-awardee Rahul Bajaj was one of the longest-serving chairman in corporate India. Here's a look at the timeline of Rahul Bajaj's life - 

- Born on June 10, 1938, Rahul Bajaj held a Bachelors degree in economics, a law degree from Mumbai University and an MBA from Harvard

- He took over as Chief Executive Officer of Bajaj Auto in 1968 and was appointed as Managing Director of the company in 1972

- He served as Chairman of the erstwhile Indian Airlines from 1986 to 1989

- He served as president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) twice - from 1979 to 1980 and again from 1999 to 2000

Also read: Remembering 'Humara Bajaj' fame Rahul Bajaj who changed India's two-wheeler industry

- He stepped down from that position in 2005

- He had stepped down from the executive role of Bajaj Group companies before his election to the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of parliament, 2006

- He served as a member of Rajya Sabha from 2006 to 2010

- Rahul Bajaj's younger son Sanjiv Bajaj has taken over as chairman of both the group`s finance companies - Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv

- His elder son Rajiv Bajaj is Managing Director of Bajaj Auto

- Rahul Bajaj stepped down as non-executive chairman of Bajaj Auto in April 2021, ceding the position to his cousin Niraj Bajaj

With inputs from ANI

Tags:
Rahul BajajHumara BajajBajajBusinessman
