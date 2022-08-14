Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Death: Ace investor and big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who was also called the king of the Indian stock market and Warren Buffet of India, passed away today (August 14) in Mumbai. The death of the businessman has been mourned by many, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various ministers, industrialist and other known personalities from all walks of life. Ahead of his death, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was last seen at the inaugural flight of Akasa Air on August 7. Akasa Air is owned by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and is the only airline to be started after almost a decade gap. With an estimated net worth of Rs 31,320 crore, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala lived a simple life, but was fond of expensive cars. Here's a list of the known cars owned by the businessman and his favourite from the list:

BMW X5

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had a BMW X5, a luxury SUV from the German automaker in his garage. Jhunjhunwala was spotted riding in the SUV often and this car is powered by a 2993cc, 6-cylinder diesel engine that produces 265 hp power at 4000 rpm and 620 Nm of torque at 1500-2500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox with a maximum speed of 250 Kmph, and is available in India at a price of Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Audi Q7

Another luxury SUV in the garage of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was the Audi Q7, another car from yet another Germany carmaker. The Audi Q7 is one of the favourite among the celebrities and businessman in India, due to its affordable pricing, yet luxury offering. The SUV is powered by a 2967 cc V6 diesel engine that produces 249 PS of power at 4500 rpm and 600 Nm of torque at 1500-3000 rpm. The SUV has a top speed of 210 kmph and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds. The Audi Q7 is priced at around Rs 82 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Maybach S600

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's favourite from this list is the Mercedes-Maybach S600 uber-luxury sedan. The Mercedes-Maybach is owned by the who's who of India, right from Bollywood celebrities like Kangana Ranaut to Shahid Kapoor. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself rides in a swanky new Mercedes-Maybach S600. The sedan is powered by a 5980 cc V12 type petrol engine that produces 530 bhp power at 4900-5300 rpm and 830 Nm torque at 1900-4000 rpm. The price of the S600 is around Rs 2.6 crore (ex-showroom). However the one for the PM Modi is the armoured version, and is priced close to Rs 12 crore.