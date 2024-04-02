Record Car Sales in India for FY 2023-24: Maruti Leads, Hyundai And Tata Follow

The wholesale sales of passenger vehicles (cars) in India reached an all-time high in the financial year 2023-24, totalling more than 42 lakh units. This surge was particularly notable in the sales of Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs), which accounted for a significant portion of the overall sales. Read here to know more about the annual sales of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India emerged as the leader in this record-breaking period, reporting the highest annual domestic sales of 17,93,644 units. Additionally, the company achieved a record export figure of 2,83,067 units, crossing the 20 lakh units mark in total annual sales.

Hyundai Motor India

Hyundai Motor India secured the second position with its highest-ever sales of 7,77,876 units in FY 2023-24, marking an 8% increase from the previous financial year. The company also saw a 7% growth in exports, reaching 1,63,155 units.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors maintained its strong performance, ranking third with 5,73,495 units of passenger vehicle sales in FY 2023-24, a 6% increase from the previous year. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, highlighted that this was the highest sales figure for the third consecutive year, including electric vehicles (EVs).

This record-breaking performance of automobile giants reflects the increasing demand for cars and SUVs in the Indian market