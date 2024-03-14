Renting A Vehicle In Goa Has New Rule. Read Here

If you are planning to visit Goa for a vacation then this news is for you. In a concerted effort to bolster road safety, Superintendent of Police (SP) Traffic Rahul Gupta has unveiled a regulation regarding the rental of vehicles in Goa. If you are intending to hire a car or bike, then you must sign an undertaking before taking it to the roads. This regulation is effective immediately in Goa.

This initiative aims to cultivate a sense of responsibility among vehicle renters, ensuring strict adherence to traffic regulations and the exercise of caution while driving. By affixing their signature to the undertaking, renters pledge their commitment to obeying traffic laws, driving responsibly, and prioritizing the safety of fellow road users.

The introduction of this rule comes against the backdrop of escalating concerns regarding road safety, a surge in accidents on Goan roads, and the imperative for stringent measures to curtail reckless driving practices. With a burgeoning number of tourists and locals availing rental services, authorities are fervently advocating for a culture of accountability and reverence for road rules.

SP Traffic Gupta underscored the significance of this undertaking, affirming it as a pivotal agreement between renters and rental agencies. This accord reinforces the obligation to prioritize safety on Goan roads. Violation of the stipulated terms within the undertaking may incur penalties or legal ramifications for the concerned parties. Gupta explained that one of the primary motivations behind implementing this rule is the observed negligence of tourists toward traffic regulations while on holiday. Additionally, visitors may be unfamiliar with the topography of Goa, the peculiarities of its roads, and any diversions, heightening the importance of this initiative.

As reported by Herald Goa, below are the 10 points comprising the undertaking for rental cars:

1. I will not violate any traffic laws or disregard traffic signs (Punishable under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act with a fine of Rs. 500).

2. I will not permit anyone without a valid driving license to operate this vehicle (Punishable under Section 181 of the MV Act with a penalty of Rs. 5,000).

3. I will refrain from driving the car under the influence of alcohol (Punishable under Section 185 of the MV Act with a minimum fine of Rs. 10,000, determined by the Court, or a six-month imprisonment, or both).

4. I will wear a seat belt while driving (Punishable under Section 194(B) of the MV Act with a fine of Rs. 1,000).

5. I will not use a mobile phone while driving (Punishable under Section 184(C) of the MV Act with a fine of Rs. 1,000 for the first offense and Rs. 10,000 for subsequent offenses).

6. I will not allow anyone to stand through the sunroof of my car (Punishable under Section 184 of the MV Act with a minimum fine of Rs. 1,000, extendable to Rs. 5,000, or imprisonment up to one year, or both, as decided by the Court).

7. I will refrain from performing stunts with the car (Punishable under Section 184 of the MV Act with a minimum fine of Rs. 1,000, extendable to Rs. 5,000, or imprisonment up to one year, or both, as decided by the Court).

8. I will not drive the car on the beach (Punishable under Sections 279 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code).

9. I will not drive the car in a rash and negligent manner (Punishable under Section 184 of the MV Act with a minimum fine of Rs. 1,000, extendable to Rs. 5,000, or imprisonment up to one year, or both, as decided by the Court).

10. I will not jump the red light signal (Punishable under Section 184 of the MV Act with a minimum fine of Rs. 1,000, extendable to Rs. 5,000, or imprisonment up to one year, or both, as decided by the Court).

Conversely, the undertaking for rental bikes encompasses the following points:

1. I will not violate any traffic laws or disregard traffic signs (Punishable under Section 177 of the MV Act with a fine of Rs. 500).

2. I will not permit anyone without a valid driving license to operate this vehicle (Punishable under Section 181 of the MV Act with a penalty of Rs. 5,000).

3. I will not ride the bike under the influence of alcohol (Punishable under Section 185 of the MV Act with a minimum fine of Rs. 10,000, determined by the Court, or a six-month imprisonment, or both).

4. I will wear a helmet while riding the bike (Punishable under Section 194(D) of the MV Act with a fine of Rs. 1,000 and disqualification of the driving license for three months).

5. I will not ride the bike with three passengers (Punishable under Section 194(C) of the MV Act with a fine of Rs. 1,000 and disqualification of the driving license for three months).

6. I will not use a mobile phone while riding the bike (Punishable under Section 184(C) of the MV Act with a fine of Rs. 1,000 for the first offense and Rs. 10,000 for subsequent offenses).

7. I will not perform stunts with the bike (Punishable under Section 184 of the MV Act with a minimum fine of Rs. 1,000, extendable to Rs. 5,000, or imprisonment up to one year, or both, as decided by the Court).

8. I will not ride the bike on the beach (Punishable under Sections 279 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code).

9. I will not ride the bike in a rash and negligent manner (Punishable under Section 184 of the MV Act with a minimum fine of Rs. 1,000, extendable to Rs. 5,000, or imprisonment up to one year, or both, as decided by the Court).

10. I will not jump the red light traffic signal (Punishable under Section 184 of the MV Act with a minimum fine of Rs. 1,000, extendable to Rs. 5,000, or imprisonment up to one year, or both, as decided by the Court).

In a bid to ensure compliance with this regulation, Police Inspectors (PIs) have been directed to disseminate these undertaking forms to all rental agencies and ensure adherence. They are also tasked with conducting random inspections to monitor compliance, with weekly reports mandated to keep authorities apprised of the situation.