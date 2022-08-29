Some rides in a cabin, be it a long ride back home, return from a late-night party, or even an airport ride in an unfamiliar city - can feel disconcerting. Each time you book a cab ride, ‘Call me once you reach home’ seems like a running theme as our loved ones want to know whether we’ve reached our destination safely and on time. While most people keep talking to their loves ones inside the cab, technology is also helping travellers and their loved ones travel in a cab with the peace of mind. Platforms like Uber are using technology to enhance safety and make riders feel at ease when they are in the back seat.

From having the driver's details, car details and ETA before the trip, to having live-location tracking and a 24x7 safety support on-trip, riders are equipped with all the information to feel safe and supported at every point of their journey. Next time when you are on a ride in Uber, one such feature that can provide peace of mind to your family and friends is ‘Share Your Trip’. A rider can share their trip details and live-location with upto 5 ‘trusted’ contacts that will know exactly how the trip is progressing throughout the trip duration.

How to use Uber’s ‘Share Your Trip’?

Next time you’re on an Uber trip, follow the below steps to use the feature:

Step 1: Go to the Uber app on your android or iOS device, and ‘Swipe up on the screen to choose ‘Share trip status’

Step 2: Select the contact(s) you choose to share the trip status with. You can select up to 5 people from your contact list you want to share your status with

Step 3: Your trusted contacts will receive a notification which displays the driver's first name, vehicle information, and real-time map location

To pre-select your ‘trusted contacts’, go to the ‘Settings’ option from the app menu. Next click on the ‘Manage Trusted Contacts’ and choose to Add trusted contacts.

Note: You can also share your trip status with other contacts as well simply by clicking on “send status” and pasting the link generated on WhatsApp or SMS when your ride is booked.

Once you’ve shared your trip for the first time. Uber will provide a ‘share trip reminder’’ for your future trips. You can choose one of the following options:

Don’t remind me, I’ll share my trips manually

Remind me at night (9 pm to 6 am)

Remind me before every trip