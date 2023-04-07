Salman Khan Buys Bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV Ahead Of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Release - Report

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has recently made headlines with the release of songs from his upcoming movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. However, the actor is in the news for his latest car this time. As per the reports of multiple media outlets, the actor has bought a Nissan Patrol SUV. Furthermore, the car has been reinforced with amenities, making it bulletproof for added security. Reports suggest that the actor was spotted in his new SUV at the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. It is to be noted that the cars in Salman Khan's garage were upgraded with bulletproof qualities after the reports of death threats.

Speculations are that the new Nissan Patrol SUV is a replacement for the Toyota Land Cruiser LC200 that Salman Khan previously owned. The bulky SUV from the house of the Japanese automaker is not sold in the Indian market. Hence, chances are that the car has been imported from some other country. These big SUVs are often chosen for bulletproofing because of their size.

Salman Khan owned Nissan Patrol SUV comes with a 5.6-liter V8 petrol engine that gives out 405 hp and 560 Nm of peak torque. This power is transferred to all four wheels using a 7-speed automatic gearbox. The car also gets the option of a 4.0-liter V6 petrol engine in some countries.

Besides the Nissan, Salman Khan also owns Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography long-wheelbase, which costs roughly Rs 1.87 crores (ex-showroom), and has a 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine with a maximum output of 254 bhp at 4,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 600 Nm at 2,250 rpm are other vehicles in his garage. He was also reported to own an Audi RS7. The actor is also a motorcycle enthusiast and owns a Suzuki Hayabusa. The iconic motorcycle is powered by a 1.3-liter liquid-cooled four-cylinder engine that gives out 173bhp.

Meanwhile, in other news, the actor is set to release his new movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Before announcing the release date, Salman Khan took to social media to announce the release date of the movie's trailer. The actor said that the movie trailer will be out on April 10th.