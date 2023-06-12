Setback For Rapido And Uber As SC Says 2-Wheeler Taxis Can't Run In Delhi For Now

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Delhi High Court order by which it had essentially allowed bike-taxi aggregators Rapido and Ola to operate in the national capital. A vacation bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal, however, granted liberty to the two aggregators to request an urgent hearing of their plea by the Delhi HC. The bench also recorded the Delhi government counsel's submission that the final policy will be notified before July-end.

The SC was hearing two separate petitions by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government challenging the May 26 order of the High Court asking it not to take any coercive action against the bike-taxi aggregators until the final policy was notified. The top court last week also sought a response from the Central government on both the pleas of the Delhi government.