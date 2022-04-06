Soon travel from Delhi to Srinagar in just 8 hours, Nitin Gadkari tells how

While speaking at an event at the India International Centre on April 5, the Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari said that once infrastructure projects are completed in Jammu and Kashmir, people will be able to reach Delhi from Srinagar in just 8 hours.

He said the government was taking up several important infrastructure projects in Jammu and Kashmir that will improve connectivity in the region.

"We are constructing Asia's longest tunnel at Zojila between Kashmir and Ladakh. The Atal Tunnel on Leh-Manali route has already reduced the travel time. The work on Srinagar-Katra-Delhi expressway is also in progress and in future people will be able to reach Delhi from Srinagar in just eight hours," Gadkari said.

He added that more people will visit Kashmir if there is good infrastructure for roads and highways in the country.

(With inputs from PTI)

