Special Edition Audi Q8 Launched In India At 1.18 Crore, Ahead Of Festive Season: Design, Specs, Features

The Audi Q8 Special Edition comes right ahead of the festive season in a total of 3 exterior colours with a black styling package, and it is priced at Rs 1.18 Crore.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 12:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, has launched a special edition Audi Q8 to kick-start the festive season. The Audi Q8 special edition will be offered in three colors: Mythos Black, Glacier White and Daytona Gray, with only limited inventory on sale. The Audi Q8 special edition is priced at Rs 1,18,46,000 Ex-showroom. Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “The Audi Q8 is the most versatile SUV in our product portfolio. We are happy to begin the festive season with the launch of a limited edition Audi Q8 for customers who are looking for a car that is a blend of comfort, elegance, and a technology-rich experience.”

Audi Q8 Limited Edition: Performance


Powering the Q8 Special Edition is a 3.0 L TFSI, producing 340 hp and 500 Nm. It is paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The SUV can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in 5.9 seconds. Top Speed 250 km/h. The transmission used here is an 8-speed Tiptronic unit. Furthermore, it gets the Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Audi Q8 Limited Edition: Exterior

The Special Edition Q8 gets a total of three paint options: Mythos Black, Glacier White and Daytona Gray. While the design remains like the outgoing model, but it gets the Black Styling Package plus to accentuate the exterior appeal, which includes - Black roof rails, Singlefame mark in Black, and R21 5-spoke graphite grey diamond finish alloy wheels.

Audi Q8 Limited Edition: Interior

The driver-focussed cockpit gets Aero-acoustics, along with a button-less MMI Navigation system with Touch Response. Also, other features include four-zone air climate control, Bang & Olufsen 3D surround sound system, 8 airbags, Audi Park Assist with Parking Aid Plus, ESP and more.

