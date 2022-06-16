Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that a person who sends a photograph of an illegally parked vehicle may soon be eligible for a reward of Rs 500 if the punishment totals Rs 1,000. Gadkari, who is known for his candid remarks, said he is considering legislation to prevent improperly parked automobiles from blocking streets. This also adds to the government's goal of improving the traffic conditions in India.

"Main ek kanoon laane wala hun ki road par jo vehicle khadi karega, uska joh mobile se photo nikal kar bhejega, usko agar Rs 1,000 fine hoga, toh Rs 500 photo nikalane wale ko milega. Toh parking ka problem solve ho jayega (I am going to bring a law under which a person sending photographs of a wrongly parked vehicle will get Rs 500 if the total fine works out to be Rs 1,000. Then the problem of parking will be solved)," he said.

The minister regretted that the people do not make parking spaces for their vehicles, instead, their vehicles occupy the road.

In a lighter vein, he said, "My cook in Nagpur also owns two second-hand vehicles... Now, a family of four members has six vehicles. It appears that Delhiites are lucky people as we have made a road for the parking of their vehicles...Nobody makes parking spaces, most of them park their vehicles on streets".

With inputs from PTI