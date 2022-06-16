NewsAuto
NITIN GADKARI

Spot a wrongly parked car and get paid, here's what Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari says

Based on Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari's statement, there is a probability that you might be rewarded for reporting a wrongly parked vehicle based on PTI's reports.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 08:10 PM IST
  • The statement came as a candid remark from the transport minister
  • The government has been working to improve traffic rules in India
  • People might get awarded Rs 500 if the fine totals Rs 1,000

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that a person who sends a photograph of an illegally parked vehicle may soon be eligible for a reward of Rs 500 if the punishment totals Rs 1,000. Gadkari, who is known for his candid remarks, said he is considering legislation to prevent improperly parked automobiles from blocking streets. This also adds to the government's goal of improving the traffic conditions in India.

"Main ek kanoon laane wala hun ki road par jo vehicle khadi karega, uska joh mobile se photo nikal kar bhejega, usko agar Rs 1,000 fine hoga, toh Rs 500 photo nikalane wale ko milega. Toh parking ka problem solve ho jayega (I am going to bring a law under which a person sending photographs of a wrongly parked vehicle will get Rs 500 if the total fine works out to be Rs 1,000. Then the problem of parking will be solved)," he said.

The minister regretted that the people do not make parking spaces for their vehicles, instead, their vehicles occupy the road.

Also read: Ahead of Mahindra Scorpio-N launch, Indian automaker trademarks '4XPLOR' name

In a lighter vein, he said, "My cook in Nagpur also owns two second-hand vehicles... Now, a family of four members has six vehicles. It appears that Delhiites are lucky people as we have made a road for the parking of their vehicles...Nobody makes parking spaces, most of them park their vehicles on streets".

With inputs from PTI

