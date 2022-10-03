Suzuki Access 125 launched in new colour scheme, priced at Rs 83,000 - Check here

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. has launched a new paint scheme for its 125 cc scooter - Suzuki Access 125, in the Indian market. The new Solid Ice Green/ Pearl Mirage White colour scheme will be available in two special editions that are available for the Suzuki Access 125, namely Ride Connect and Special Editions. The new colour scheme uses a Solid Ice Green for the side panels and the centre panel of the front apron, whereas the side skirts and the side panels of the front apron feature the Pearl Mirage White paint scheme. This colour scheme will be available alongside the existing paint options.

Speaking on occasion, Mr. Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “As we step into the festive month, we are pleased to launch a new exciting colour variant for Suzuki Access 125 to further add to the festivities. The idea is to offer a refreshed, vibrant and youthful colour option for the customers to choose from. Suzuki Access 125 has proved its mettle in India and is considered to be a success story as it has managed to win people’s hearts across the country.”

Suzuki Access 125 is armed with a powerful engine and Suzuki Eco Performance Technology to boost power delivery as well as optimum combustion efficiency. The dual-tone colour variant, ‘Solid Ice Green/ Pearl Mirage White’ is available in Suzuki Access 125 Ride Connect and Special Editions.

The Suzuki Ride Connect Edition comes with the Bluetooth-enabled digital console that lets the rider sync the mobile phone seamlessly with the vehicle to provide features such as turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS and WhatsApp Alert display, missed call and unread SMS alert, speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display and estimated time of arrival. Additional features in the Suzuki Access 125 include Premium Chrome External fuel re-filling lid, super bright LED headlamp, LED position lights and USB Socket.