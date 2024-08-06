Suzuki Motorcycle India Sets New Sales Record In July 2024

Suzuki Motorcycle India Sales In July 2024: Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, has achieved its record-breaking monthly sales in July 2024. The company has sold a total of 1,16,714 units, marking 8% year-on-year growth compared to 1,07,836 units sold in July 2023.

SMIPL’s sales crossed the 1-Lakh mark in a month in the domestic market for the first time. The company sold 1,00,602 units in July 2024. This represents a robust double-digit growth of 25% over last year’s 80,309 units. Whereas SMIPL exported 16,112 units in July 2024 compared to 27,527 units in the same month last year.

Talking about the achievement, Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “Suzuki Motorcycle India recorded highest ever sales of more than 1.16 Lakh scooters & motorcycles in July 2024. Backed by healthy demand for our products in the domestic market, our sales grew by 25% in the month, crossing the 1 Lakh unit mark for the first time."

"I extend my heartfelt thanks to our valued customers, dedicated dealer network, and our esteemed business partners for their continued trust and support, which has helped us to reach this milestone,” he added.

In July 2024, SMIPL refreshed its scooter line-up in India ahead of the festive season. The company introduced the Suzuki Access 125 and the Suzuki Burgman Street in Special Festive Colours to their existing range. Additionally, SMIPL launched the 2024 Suzuki Avenis in four all-new color combinations and bold & futuristic edgy graphics.