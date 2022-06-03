Tata Motors becomes second highest car maker in May 2022, trumps Hyundai India

Tata Motors, the indigenous automaker and the largest electric car maker in India has reported an YoY growth of 185 per cent, with a sale of 43,341 units in May 2022, making it the second highest selling carmaker in the country, trumping Hyundai Motor India. The company sold 15,181 units in the corresponding month previous year. In April this year, Tata Motors’ sales stood at 41,587 units. While Maruti Suzuki remains the undisputed number one car maker in India, with over 40 percent of market share, there's a constant tussle between Hyundai and Tata for the second spot.

Hyundai is often the second largest carmaker in India, but off late, Tata Motors has registered a few months, including May 2022 where they managed to beat Hyundai and become the second largest carmaker of India. Currently, the Tata Motors’ Indian line-up consists of a multitude of models, namely Tiago, Tigor, Punch, Nexon, Altroz, Harrier, and Safari.

The company keeps updating the line-up as per its ‘Forever New’ campaign. Recently, the brand has launched the new Kaziranga Editions of its SUV range. Also, the company keeps refreshing the variant line-up of its models. The brand has launched the new trims of its Harrier SUV - XZS and XZAS, to bridge the gap between the XZ and XZ+ variants. The XZS trim brings along a slew of equipment with the price premium, like the panoramic sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels, and auto-dimming IRVM.

Talking of mechanical specifications, the Harrier is offered with a 2.0L oil burner that puts 170 PS and 350 Nm of max torque. The four-cylinder diesel engine can be mated to either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Harrier rivals the likes of the MG Hector, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Mahindra XUV700 in our market. Soon, it is also expected to get a turbo-petrol motor to enjoy increased accessibility in the market.

