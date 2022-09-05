Tata Motors, the country’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer has today launched a series of new products in the medium and heavy commercial vehicle space, which will define the term innovation for the brand. While the aforementioned statement is a tall claim, Tata Motors’ new commercial vehicle range includes country’s first-ever CNG-powered medium & heavy commercial vehicle trucks, alongside the company's best-selling Prima, Ultra, and Signa trucks are now ADAS-enabled. The brand has also launched a new series of Intermediate & Light Commercial Vehicle (I&LCV) tippers and trucks in the Indian market.

India’s first CNG-powered medium and heavy commercial vehicle truck

After launching the SCV, I & LCV with CNG powertrain in the country, Tata Motors has now introduced a new CNG portfolio of its M & HCVs in the 28- and 19-tonne space. The all-new Signa range with CNG is designed to offer low operational costs, high durability and multiple-use applications resulting in higher profitability claims Tata Motors. Moreover, the vehicle will be environment-friendly, and they come with the company’s proven 5.7L SGI engine belting out 180 hp against 650 Nm. The claimed range stands at around 1,000 km.

India’s first Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) enabled truck

The top-of-the-line Tata Prima range is now introduced with ADAS tech, which will keep the driver safe with multiple active safety features, namely Collision Mitigation System (CMS) and Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), designed especially for Indian operating conditions. The vehicle also offers additional safety features like Driver Monitoring System (DMS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

New intermediate and light commercial vehicle

Tata Motors' new I & LCV range is offering in the range of 4-18 tonne GVW. These products will help in the medium to long haul with multiple engines and cabin options. The brand has introduced 7 new engines, including oil burner and CNG powertrains. A series of deck lengths will be available in this range. These trucks incorporate key technological advancements including optimised drivelines, low viscous rear axle oil, e-viscous radiator fan, gearshift advisor and low rolling resistance tyres.