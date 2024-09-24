Tata Nexon CNG Launched At Rs 8.99 Lakh – Check Out Its Exciting Features

Tata Nexon CNG Launched: Tata Motors has expanded its popular Nexon lineup with the introduction of the CNG variant and Nexon EV Red Dark edition, along with updates to the Nexon.ev. The Tata Nexon CNG is available in eight variants: Smart, Smart+, Smart+ S, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative+, and Fearless+ PS, with prices ranging from Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 14.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon CNG Variant-Wise Pricing

-- Tata Nexon CNG Smart : Rs 8.99 lakh

-- Tata Nexon CNG Smart+ : Rs 9.69 lakh

-- Tata Nexon CNG Smart+ S : Rs 9.99 lakh

-- Tata Nexon CNG Pure : Rs 10.69 lakh

-- Tata Nexon CNG Pure S : Rs 10.99 lakh

-- Tata Nexon CNG Creative : Rs 11.69 lakh

-- Tata Nexon CNG Creative+ : Rs 12.19 Lakh

-- Tata Nexon CNG Fearless+ PS : Rs 14.59 Lakh

The Nexon CNG boasts several first-in-segment features, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with navigation, a panoramic sunroof with voice control, ventilated front seats, and touch-based climate control.

Safety-wise, the Nexon CNG comes equipped with 6 airbags, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, Isofix child seat mounts, auto-dimming rearview mirrors, and a rear defogger.

Its CNG kit includes safety features like leak detection, thermal incident protection, and a fire protection device. It features Tata’s Dual Cylinder Technology, offering ample boot space.

The Nexon iCNG is powered by a 1.2L turbo petrol engine, making it India's first CNG SUV with a turbocharged engine. This setup offers 99bhp and 170Nm of torque in CNG mode, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

In terms of competition, the Nexon CNG faces off against models like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG, Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG, and Hyundai Exter CNG.