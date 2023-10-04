Tata Safari, Harrier Facelifts Teased Ahead Of Launch, Bookings Open On October 6

Tata Motors’ flagship products in the Indian market - Safari and Harrier, are all prepped-up to receive a mid-cycle update. The brand has been testing the Harrier and Safari facelift for quite a long time. It is now that the homegrown brand has released teasers of both Harrier facelift and Safari facelift, as they will be launched in the country soon. Tata Motors will also start accepting pre-orders for both of these SUVs from October 6, onwards. Once launched, these SUVs continue to rival their existing competitors in the mid-size SUV space.

Tata Safari Facelift

The teaser video released by Tata Motors reveals an interesting design on the front. The grille is now more futuristic, and the full-width LED DRLs sit in between the grille and the bonnet. Yes, it is inspired by the newly-launched Nexon. The bumper too is tweaked to look more aggressive and sharp. The rear facet of the 7-seater SUV will also be updated with a redesigned tail lamp setup and a new bumper. Moreover, the interior of the SUV will be updated.

Tata Harrier Facelift

The Harrier facelift will take a slightly different approach to the nose, in comparison to the Safari. The brand will ensure that both of these offerings have enough distinctions in their front fascia. A slightly smaller grille could be used here, but the LED DRL setup will remain the same. This time around, the Harrier will be retailed with roof rails as a part of the package and not as an accessory. In fact, the Harrier is reported to get the option of a turbo-petrol engine as well, with this update. The motor could also be making its way to the bonnet of Safari too. Although the brand is tight-lipped, both Safari and Harrier might get the option of AWD layout.