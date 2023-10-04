The Maruti Suzuki Swift is ready to receive a generation change soon. The test mule of the new-gen model of the hatchback has been on test since the last couple of months. The mule was spotted donning heavy camouflage but managed to give an idea of how the production-ready version of the hatchback will look like. But now, the camo is gone. Gone, far away. However, it is currently revealed digitally and as a concept. The 2024 Swift concept will be showcased at the upcoming 2023 Japan Mobility Show, slated to happen in Tokyo. Well, here’s everything about it.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Design

In the image revealed, the Swift concept dons a shade of blue with a blacked-out roof. It gets the typical Swift stance with a flat window line, merging neatly with the bonnet, and a flat roof that tapers down towards the rear. The design is all-new and makes the Swift look fresh and more sharper. The front-end gets swept back headlamps with a new bumper. The car appears to be longer this time, and it gets the rear door handles in their regular position. The tail lamps design feels familiar, but the rear bumper is altered for increased sportiness.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Cabin

The dashboard layout is all-new, however, it features bits and pieces from other Maruti Suzuki models. The dashboard is finished in dual-tone white and black shades. A free-standing 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit is visible. The steering wheels and instrument binnacle are borrowed from the Baleno it seems. On the whole, the dashboard design looks busy. As for space, the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift will likely get a longer wheelbase for increased legroom and knee room.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Features

The feature list on the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift will be longer than ever. It might include a new JBL powered sound system, wireless phone charger, wireless Android Auto & Apple Carplay, ventilated front seats, 360-degree parking camera, and an electric sunroof.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Powertrains

The outgoing 1.2L NA petrol will be carried over for the 2024 Swift with peak power and torque output of 90 PS and 113 Nm, respectively. Furthermore, there could be a hybrid power plant on offer. Nevertheless, the new Swift will be more frugal than the model it will replace.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Price

Expected to launch in the Indian market by early next year, the 2024 Swift will boast a slightly increased price tag. In all likelihood, the prices could start from Rs 6.5 lakh and go up to Rs 10 lakh.