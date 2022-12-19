These 17 cars to STOP selling in 2023 due to RDE: Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Alto, Honda City and more

Soon, India will embrace new tighter emission norms, and they are making carmakers skip their sleep. The new emission compliances will force automakers to pull the plug on some of their best-selling models. Brands like Tata, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda and more will have to rejig their model line-up, once new norms kick in. Called RDE (Real Driving Emission), updated emission compliances will come into effect from April 1, 2023. These will drive the ex-showroom prices of the vehicle northwards, while also pushing select models towards extinction, as carmakers will not be able to make all of their engines comply with the new RDE.

A total of 17 models are assumed to say goodbye to the Indian market, post-April 1, 2023. The list includes Maruti Suzuki Alto 800, Honda WR-V, Renault Kwid 0.8L, Honda Jazz, Honda City 4th-gen, Toyota Innova Crysta, Mahindra KUV100, Mahindra Alturas G4, Mahindra Marazzo, Nissan Kicks, Skoda Superb, and Skoda Octavia. Moreover, diesel variants of the Honda Amaze, Tata Altroz, Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Hyundai i20 will also be axed. Alongside, new emission norms will make the cars come with increased tech and weight, thus affecting both performance and price.

RDE - What is it?

Real Driving Emissions norms mean that a self-diagnostic system will be present onboard the vehicle. It will monitor the emission levels from the vehicle in real-time. The system will keep a check on various constituents of emission gases and pollutants at the catalytic converter and oxygen sensor. This is said to be the second phase of the BS6 norms.

RDE - How does it affect vehicles?

With increased sensors on board, RDE will drive the cost of vehicles upwards. It uses sensors at various places, like the catalytic converter, exhaust manifold and more. Furthermore, an advanced microprocessor is needed with RDE for real-time evaluation. A more complex catalytic converter will be used on RDE-spec vehicles. Thus, increasing the cost of the vehicles.