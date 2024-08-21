THIS Indian Covered 9,99,999 Km In Honda Car, Odometer Failed To Record Further, Requests Special Unit

Arun Ghosh Covered 10 Lakh Km In Honda Accord: Many people have a passion for driving cars, but Arun Ghosh (38), an Indian citizen living in Canada, takes this passion to a different level. He owns a 2014 Honda Accord and has made the unique record of driving 1 million kilometers (10 lakh km) in that car. However, due to a technical reason, his journey’s record has stopped at 999,999 kms.

The car’s odometer can only display six digits, so it cannot record any further distance traveled by the vehicle. Now, he has requested Honda to create a customized 7-digit odometer for him so that he can record the data of his 1 million-kilometer journey and continue to track further distances.

Originally from Kerala, Arun Ghosh moved to Canada in 2017. He enrolled at Niagara College as an international student and purchased the 2014 model car, which had already clocked 90,000 kilometers. Driven by his passion for driving, Arun has since completed a 1 million-kilometer journey in his "dream car".

According to media reports, Arun Ghosh revealed that when his car reached 500,000 km, a friend suggested that he aim for the 1 million-kilometer mark. From that point on, Arun closely monitored his car’s mileage and continued to travel.

On July 30, 2024, when he was just 100 kilometers away from his goal, he decided to break the record by reaching the Peace Bridge near the U.S. border. During the journey, the odometer stopped at 999,999 km. To go further, a 7-digit odometer was required, which was not available in the car.

He has since contacted Honda and requested a customized odometer that can record his further journey. Honda Canada spokesperson Ken Chiu called Arun Ghosh’s achievement a unique record, stating that it is something to celebrate.