This Rs 4 Lakh Car In India Selling For Rs 23 Lakh In Pakistan - Check Others

India Vs Pakistan - Car Prices: The Maruti Suzuki Alto, an affordable and popular car in India, starts at Rs 4 lakh for the base variant. Suzuki also sells the Alto in Pakistan but at a significantly higher price. In Pakistan, the Suzuki Alto starts at Rs 23 lakh (approximately INR 6.91 lakh), ex-showroom. Including road tax and other fees, the price will be even higher. This is not just the case for the Alto; every car sold in Pakistan is experiencing a price surge as the country witnesses a vehicle price increase due to many reasons.

Popular Car Prices: India Vs Pakistan

-- The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in India starts at Rs 5.55 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi, while the Suzuki Wagon R in Pakistan has a starting price of Rs 32 lakh (approximately INR 9.62 lakh), ex-showroom.

-- The Maruti Suzuki Swift comes at a starting price of Rs 6.49 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. In contrast, the hatchback starts at Rs 38 lakh (approximately INR 11.42 lakh), ex-showroom, in Pakistan.

-- The Toyota Fortuner, a full-size SUV, is available at a starting price of Rs 33.43 lakh, ex-showroom, in India, while in Pakistan, it is selling at a starting price of Rs 1.45 crore (approximately INR 43.6 lakh), ex-showroom.

Why Cars Are Expensive In Pakistan?

Cars are expensive in Pakistan for several reasons, including economic instability, inflation, currency exchange rates, and limited local manufacturing along with higher manufacturing cost. These factors combined have had a significant impact on the automobile industry in Pakistan, making vehicles more expensive. In recent years, many car companies have closed their manufacturing plants in Pakistan because they were facing issues in operations.