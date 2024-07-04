Top 10 Things To Know Before Booking Tata Safari - Pros & Cons

Tata Safari Pros & Cons: The prices of Tata Safari, a flagship model from the indigenous car maker, range from Rs 16.19 lakh to Rs 27.34 Lakh. It is positioned as an alternative to the Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, etc. However, if you are about to book a Tata Safari, it is recommended to know the top 10 things about this SUV, essentially these 7 pros and 3 cons.

Tata Safari 7 Pros

1- Safety: It is a rock-solid build SUV with a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP too, making it one of the safest SUV in India.

2- Suspension: The Suspension setup works well on bad roads, promising a good ride quality. It feels softer and easily absorbs small potholes.

3- Engine: The 2-litre diesel engine (170hp/350Nm) feels relaxed at triple-digit speed. It feels strong to perform and the overall response is solid.

4- Electric Power Steering: Its modern electric power steering (EPS) has transformed the way the Safari handles. It is light in Eco and City mode.

5- Road Presence: What the Safari banks on is its fantastic road presence, thanks to its big size, styling elements, and the big wheel size (19-inch on the top-spec variant).

6- Handling: It handles pretty well on high speed as well as on curves. You feel confident most of the time pushing it to limits.

7- Feature Loaded: It is packed with many goodies like ventilated seats, Level 2nd ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, and drive mode, to name a few.

Tata Safari 3 Pros

1- Engine Option: It comes only with a single engine that is 2-litre diesel engine. No petrol engine is on offer.

2- No AWD or 4x4 System: It is a front-wheel-drive SUV and does not offer AWD or 4x4 System to go off-road.

3- HVAC Controls: The touch-based panel for HVAC controls is not very responsive, making it difficult to adjust fan speed and other functions on the go.