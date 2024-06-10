Top 5 Things About New Tata Altroz Racer, Must Know Before Booking

Tata Altroz Racer Top 5 Facts: Recently, Tata Motors revealed the new Altroz Racer, a sportier version of the hatchback that directly takes on the Hyundai i20 N Line. Let us take you through the top 5 things about the new Tata Altroz Racer.

Engine Nexon

Tata Motors brings a 1.2 L Turbo petrol engine to the new Altroz Racer, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox, generating 120 Ps @ 5500 rpm and 170 Nm @ 1750 to 4000 rpm. This is the same engine that we have seen and experienced in the Tata Nexon with the same power output. To achieve an exhilarating driving experience in the new Altroz Racer, the company opted to bring this engine unit to the Altroz Racer.

Price: Undercuts Hyundai i20 N Line

The pricing for the sportier Tata Altroz Racer starts at Rs 9.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 10.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It directly competes with the Hyundai i20 N Line, which commands a price range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12.52 lakh. With these prices, the entry-level and top-end variants of the Altroz Racer are nearly Rs 50,000 and Rs 1.52 lakh more affordable than their respective i20 N Line variants.

Features

It is equipped with many features, including an electric sunroof with voice assist, wireless charger, steering-mounted cluster control, 360-degree camera, iRA connected car tech, front ventilated seats (a segment first), air purifier, 17.78 cm TFT digital cluster, and 26.03 cm infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, to name a few.

Variants, Colors, and Design

The car will be available in three variants- R1, R2, & R3 with a choice of 3 color options- Pure Grey, Atomic Orange, and Avenue White. R3 is the top-end variant of the Tata Altroz lineup, offering segment-first front ventilated seats. It has white racing stripes running along the bonnet and roof, adding sporty appeal. Its front grille is slightly different from the regular Altroz.

Shorter & Narrower Than i20 N Line

The new Altroz Racer is slightly shorter and narrower than the Hyundai i20 N Line, measuring 3990mm in length, 1755mm in width, and 1523mm in height. The wheelbase is 2501mm.