Top Three Upcoming Kia Cars In India - Kia Sonet Facelift to All-New Carnival

Kia India’s portfolio in the Indian market includes the Sonet, Seltos, and Carens, period. The carmaker earlier retailed the Carnival too. However, the full-size MPV is now discontinued. The South-Korean carmaker has recently updated the Seltos with a mid-cycle refresh, which comes with a revamped exterior, interior, and a new 1.5L turbo-petrol engine. Furthermore, the company will be launching a total of 3 new products in India in a year. In a conversation with a media outlet, the automaker has confirmed to launch a total of 3 new products in the Indian market.

Kia Sonet Facelift

With leaked images at our disposal, there’s enough to tell about the upcoming Kia Sonet facelift’s styling. Well, the compact SUV will get updated headlamps architecture, rear tail lamps, and bumpers. The design for the alloy wheels will also be changed. On the inside, the tweaks might include a 10.25-inch all-digital instrument cluster, new 8-speaker Bose sound system, and more. Rumours have it that, updated Sonet could do with ADAS as well. Powertrain choices are likely to remain the same.

Kia Carnival Facelift

Kia showcased the new-gen avatar of the Kia Carnival MPV at the Auto Expo this year in the form of Kia KA4. By now, the company has revealed the facelifted avatar of the third-gen Carnival in the foreign market, and it is expected to make its way to the Indian shores. However, the MPV could be retailed in both EV and ICE forms. The ICE version is expected to go on sale with the familiar 2.2L turbocharged diesel engine that pushes out a peak power and torque output of 198 Hp and 440 Nm, respectively. The transmission remains an 8-speed AT on this people-mover. As for its electrified sibling, details remain sparse, as of now.