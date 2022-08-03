The top-spec Toyota Fortuner currently has an ex-showroom price of roughly Rs 50 lakh, which makes it quite an expensive purchase. Well, the starting prices of the SUV is Rs 32.40 lakh for the petrol guise and Rs 34.90 for the diesel version. Yes, the inflation has increased the price of the SUV, but Toyota has now introduced a new more-affordable variant of the SUV. With prices starting from Rs 29.85 lakh (ex-showroom), Toyota Fortuner Leader has been launched. However, there’s a small twist in the plot. The company has launched this variant in Thailand and not in India.

It is launched in two trim options - Leader G and Leader V, priced at 1,371,000 baht (Rs 29.85 lakh) and 1,490,000 baht (Rs 32.42 lakh) respectively. The Leader G variant also gets the option of 4WD layouts at an ex-showroom price of 1,560,000 baht (Rs 33.94 lakh).

The Toyota Fortuner Leader receives a similar styling as the expensive Legender. Although, headlamps come from the regular Fortuner. To offer some contrast to the overall design, a few pieces have been blacked-out. Well, it continues to ride on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels.

Under the hood, the Fortuner Leader gets a smaller 2.4L turbo-diesel that pushes out 150 PS of max power and 400 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed automatic transmission. The Leader variant gets a robust safety kit like the other variants. It comprises front and rear parking sensors, 7 airbags, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a 6-position parking sensor alarm.

The feature list isn’t a compromised affair either. The Toyota Fortuner Leader comes with a large 8-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, automatic climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, 6-way power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery and more.