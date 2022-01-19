Toyota Hilux to launch in India tomorrow, know everything about pickup truck

The Hilux pickup truck, which will be introduced tomorrow (Jan 20) by Toyota Kirloskar Motor, will likely cost Rs 27 lakh (ex-showroom) when it goes on sale in India. The Toyota Hilux will be offered with a double cab configuration, competing with the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, though the Hilux will be positioned above its main rival with better equipment.

The Toyota Hilux shares an IMV2 architecture with both the Innova Crysta MPV and Fortuner full-size SUV, which are among the best-selling cars. It will feature the same 2.8-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine introduced in the Fortuner facelift early last year.

As the Hilux is also a capable off-roader, it will feature either a six-speed manual transmission or a torque converter automatic transmission transferring power to all four wheels. In addition to having a turning radius of 6.4 metres, the truck has an approach angle of 29 degrees, a departure angle of 26 degrees, and a cargo deck payload capacity of 435 kg (dimensions of deck: 1500x1500x440 mm).

Toyota's Karnataka production facility will assemble the Hilux and delivery will begin in March 2022. It will be imported through the CKD channel. Five colors will be available for the pickup truck: Emotional Red, Gray Metallic, White Pearl, Silver Metallic, and Super White. There will also be a 3-year/1 lakh km standard warranty, which will make the offering more attractive.

The Toyota Hilux is being built on the same IMV-2 platform, the same as the Toyota Fortuner or Innova Crysta, which is produced in India itself. The use of this platform can help Toyota control the cost of the Hilux.

When it comes to the Hilux's design, it consistently portrays a big stature and a muscular design decorated with LED DRLs and bi-LED projector beams. The rear end gives a similar aggressive feel to the LED tail lamps. It measures 5.3 metres in length and has a width of 1.85 metres with a wheelbase length of 3.08 metres.

From the inside, Lifestyle pickup truck features 18-inch alloy wheels as the Fortuner, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

For safety, it has seven airbags, anti-lock brakes, electronic brake distribution, vehicle stability control, hill start assist, leather upholstery, automatic climate control, etc.

