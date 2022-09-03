When talking about MPVs, odds are any Indian might name Toyota Innova Crysta as his first choice. The MPV is liked by a wide variety of consumers because of its spacious nature and the reliability that comes with the company's badge. But apart from being a popular comfortable car, the 7-seater is also one of the popular choices for modifications. There have been numerous examples of the modification of Innova Crysta that turn heads, but here we have one that will hold your attention for quite a while. This Toyota Innova Crysta has been modified in an attempt to imitate the design of a Lamborghini Urus by Icon60 Autocustoms from Kerala.

But how do you modify an MPV to look like a sports SUV? Though not an exact copy of the Lamborghini Urus, still the Toyota Innova Crysta hits the right spots with the body kit. The 2017 Innova Crysta is the first of its kind after the modifications, while it also retains its original persona. Furthermore, the car gets a big grille upfront, similar to what you might see on a Urus. Thereafter, it also has a big vents-like structure replacing the bumper right below the grille.

The video uploaded on Youtube by Gokz Motography gives us a look at the initial design elements of the Toyota Innova Crysta remain intact in the form of its customized headlight (that looks more or less the same), which has been seamlessly merged with the rest of the body to give it a sleek street-style look. The rest of the body doesn't seem to have changed much at first glance. However, it gets 18-inch dark alloy wheels and some other subtle styling elements like dark door handles and carbon fiber finish on OVRMs, among other things.

The Toyota Innova Crysta with the Lamborghini Urus body kit also gets an LED strip on the tailgate, joining the tail lamps. Here, you can also see a custom-made diffuser, rear bumper with quad exhaust tips, and roof-mounted spoiler. Akrapovic provides dual exhaust tips for the Innova Crysta, which improves the vehicle's overall appearance.

The modifications have been made to the interiors of the car as well. The cabin gets Red Wine-coloured upholstery. Furthermore, it gets forged carbon inserts on the dashboard. All of this is complemented by the Nardo Grey paint on the body of the modified Toyota Innova Crysta. It is to be noted that the engine of the car has also been modified. It now gets a stage 1 remap to improve the performance of the MPV. All of these changes have been made at a cost of 5-6 lakh by the modifiers.