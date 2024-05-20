Toyota Innova Hycross ZX and ZX (O) Hybrid Bookings Temporarily Halted Again; Know Why

Toyota has once again paused bookings for its top-spec ZX and ZX (O) hybrid variants of the Innova Hycross due to prolonged waiting times. The waiting period for these variants has stretched to over 14 months. Bookings are expected to reopen once the waiting times decrease. In the meantime, customers can still place orders for other variants of the Innova Hycross, including the VX and VX (O) hybrids.

Previous Booking Halts

This isn't the first time Toyota has faced issues with the top-spec Innova Hycross hybrid variants. Orders for these variants were previously halted in April 2023 and resumed a year later in April 2024. However, just weeks after reopening, the waiting period has once again extended beyond a year, prompting another halt in bookings.

Features of the Top-spec Innova Hycross

The top-spec hybrid variants of the Toyota Innova Hycross are equipped with a range of premium features:

Infotainment and Display : A 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 7-inch digital driver's display.

: A 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 7-inch digital driver's display. Climate Control: Dual-zone climate control to ensure optimal comfort for all passengers.

Dual-zone climate control to ensure optimal comfort for all passengers. Seating and Sunroof: Ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof for added luxury.

Ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof for added luxury. Convenience: Wireless phone charger for hassle-free charging on the go.

Safety Features

Safety features top-spec Innova Hycross includes:

Airbags and Cameras: Six airbags and a 360-degree camera.

Six airbags and a 360-degree camera. Monitoring Systems : Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and front and rear parking sensors.

: Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and front and rear parking sensors. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS): Lane-keep and departure assist, adaptive cruise control, and auto-emergency braking.

Powertrain Options

The Toyota Innova Hycross offers two powertrain options: a 2-litre strong hybrid and a 2-litre petrol-only variant. The strong hybrid system generates a combined power output of 186 PS, with the engine producing 188 Nm of torque and the motor delivering 206 Nm, paired with an e-CVT transmission. Meanwhile, the petrol-only version produces 175 PS of power and 209 Nm of torque, coupled with a CVT transmission.

Pricing and Competitors

The top-spec ZX and ZX (O) hybrid variants of the Toyota Innova Hycross are priced between Rs 30.34 lakh and Rs 30.98 lakh. Other variants range from Rs 19.77 lakh to Rs 27.99 lakh. The Innova Hycross faces competition from its sibling models, the Maruti Invicto (based on the Hycross) and the diesel-only Toyota Innova Crysta.