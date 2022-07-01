Toyota Urban Cruiser to be unveiled in India today, WATCH it live here

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is set to be unveiled today by the Japanese car market in India. You can watch the live event here to keep you updated about the SUV. Along with this, it is crucial to know that the Hyryder will be launched in the Indian market against a lot of competition from models that hold quite a good stake in the SUV segment. For instance, it will be competing against models like Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, and others. To face this competition, the new SUV is getting loads of modern features along with a new powertrain, which is a first for Toyota in this segment.

Until now, the Japanese automaker has been successful in keeping the details of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder a complete secret, only revealing slight details through the official teasers. Anyway, during the live event, the details of the SUV will be revealed layer by layer, covering all nooks and corners of the new model.

Until then, it is imperative to know that, It is anticipated that the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be large enough to appear larger than a Hyundai Creta. Well, one might anticipate a length of about 4.3 meters. We can confirm that the design will differ slightly from the uninteresting ones we are accustomed to by this point.

According to the information available at this time, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will have a hybrid powertrain that combines an internal combustion engine and an electric motor. Additionally, a 1.5-lite NA petrol engine with a variety of transmission options is anticipated as standard equipment. The Hyryder's fuel economy figures, like those of any other hybrid vehicle, are anticipated to be high enough to offer it a competitive edge.

Toyota has revealed very less of the details of the design of the new Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the interiors of the SUV are a very well-kept secret. The live event will lift the curtains off of the subtleties of the car. To know more, stay tuned to Zee News for the details and updates.