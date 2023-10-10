Mini Shadow Edition Launched In India At Rs 49 Lakh, Based On Countryman Cooper S JCW

The MINI Shadow Edition is launched in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 49 lakh. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the MINI Shadow Edition in Petrol is based on the MINI Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired. Only 24 units are available and can be booked exclusively on shop.mini.in. Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The MINI Shadow Edition is an edgier and elusive version of the iconic MINI. Limited to only 24 units, this all-black MINI Shadow Edition with melting silver roof and mirror caps is mysterious and effortlessly cool. Inspired by the alluring play of light and shadow of urban nightlife, this MINI is perfect for the unconventional, who like to stand out from the crowd and make a bold statement.”

Mini Cooper Countryman Shadow Edition - Design

Exterior of the MINI Shadow Edition is all-black with a melting silver roof and mirror caps. Just like a midnight black sky with a silver lining, this new MINI Countryman Edition isn’t just black, it’s metallic, glossy and monochromatic. The Piano Black Exterior trim along with special double matt paint on exterior decals and subtle elements of the Shadow Edition adds an air of mystery. Depending on your point of view shadows appear on different elements as the light breaks differently.

Mini Cooper Countryman Shadow Edition - Interior

The interior style blends modern aesthetics and refined craftsmanship with practical functionality. The MINI Shadow Edition comes with MINI Yours Interior Style Shaded Silver and Leather Chester Malt Brown upholstery. The colour lines seen along the door panel, armrest surfaces and knee pads under the dashboard are matched with the upholstery colours. The MINI Excitement Pack features LED interior and ambient lighting which illuminates the cockpit with a choice of selectable colours as well as a projection of the MINI logo from the exterior mirror on the driver's side when opening and closing the car door.

The car is equipped with premium features such as the Harman Kardon Hi-Fi Speaker System, Panorama Glass Sunroof, MINI Wired Package including MINI Navigation System with Touch Controller and Bluetooth mobile connectivity.

Mini Cooper Countryman Shadow Edition - Specs

When it comes to power, the MINI Shadow Edition is powered by the latest MINI TwinPower Turbo Technology offering outstanding performance and efficiency. The 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with TwinPower Turbo Technology makes the MINI Shadow Edition high on performance and light on fuel. It mobilises a peak output of 178 hp/131 kW at 5,000 – 6,000 rpm and produces a maximum torque of 280 Nm at 1,350 – 4,600 rpm. It sprints to 100 km/hr in 7.5 seconds and the top speed is 225 km/hr.