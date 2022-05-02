हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
TVS NTORQ 125 XT

TVS NTORQ 125 XT launched in India at Rs 1.03 lakh, most advanced tech scooter

The new NTORQ 125 XT comes with a SmartXonnect connectivity platform and around 60 other features, making it the most tech-advanced scooter on sale in the country, as reported by PTI.   

TVS NTORQ 125 XT launched in India at Rs 1.03 lakh, most advanced tech scooter
Image Source: Twitter

TVS Motor Company on May 2, announced the launch of a new variant of its NTORQ 125 scooter priced at Rs 1,02,823 (ex-showroom Delhi). The NTORQ 125 XT comes with a SmartXonnect connectivity platform and around 60 other features, making it the most tech-advanced scooter on sale in the country, TVS Motor Company said in a statement, as reported by PTI. 

The features include a voice assist feature, which can now accept voice commands directly, start-stop function, among others, it added.

"The TVS NTORQ 125 XT has set a new benchmark in the connected two-wheeler mobility experience with never seen hi-tech features," TVS Motor Company Senior Vice President (Marketing)” Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, Aniruddha Haldar said.

Also read: Honda City Hybrid e:HEV review: A credible alternative to Electric Vehicles in India?

The tech-savvy Gen Z will be delighted by the TVS NTORQ experience that just went up a big notch in keeping their connected lifestyles, he added. TVS NTORQ 125 XT comes with a 124.8 cc engine that generates 6.9 kW of power. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TVS NTORQ 125 XTTVS MotorsNTORQ 125 scooterTwo-wheelers India
Next
Story

Honda City Hybrid e:HEV review: A credible alternative to Electric Vehicles in India?

Must Watch

PT2M30S

Madhya Pradesh: Cash, jewellery worth crores found at scientist's residence in Satna