Upcoming Hyundai Creta N Line spied without camouflage, check design here

Hyundai - the second-largest carmaker in the country, launched the i20 N Line in the country last year. It also marked the debut of the N Line brand in the country. Internationally, the N Line moniker is well-known for the distinction it offers over regular Hyundai cars with spruced-up styling and spicier performance. Now, Hyundai's best-selling model in the Indian market - Creta, is ready to receive the N Line treatment. Of course, there is a twist in the tale. The model is likely to be reserved for foreign markets only. The Hyundai Creta N Line was recently teased internationally, and now, the production-ready test mule of the SUV has been spotted on international soil.

The new spy images give a fair idea of the Creta N Line’s looks. A new radiator grille makes its entry on the N Line avatar of the Hyundai Creta. The headlamps remain uncharged, but the grille now uses sharped inserts to make the nose more prominent. Furthermore, the bumper is a new unit on the test mule, and it is expected to be a similar affair for the rear facet as well.

The Hyundai Creta N Line is also expected to sport red brake callipers, while the suspension setup is likely to be firmer to induce more confidence around corners. A couple of N Line badges will also be a part of the cosmetic changes that the Creta N Line will possess. Expect the interior to be finished in a shade of black with red inserts. Other highlighting changes will include an N steering wheel, N-badged seats, and sportier pedals.

Also Read - Maruti Suzuki India wants govt to reconsider mandatory 6 airbags proposal for THIS reason

As for the performance, the Creta N Line is reported to go on sale with a 2.0-litre NA petrol motor that does duty on the Indian-spec Alcazar as well. It is good at pushing out rated power and torque outputs of 159 PS and 191 Nm. The arrival of the Hyundai Creta N Line in the Indian market is indeed tough. If at all Hyundai plans to add the N badges to its best-seller, it will be sold exclusively with the 1.4L turbo-petrol motor that generates 140 PS and 242 Nm.