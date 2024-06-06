Upcoming Hyundai SUVs, EVs In India - 2024-25; Check Full List

Upcoming Hyundai SUVs, EVs In India: Hyundai Motor India, an Indian subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Group, headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, has a strong portfolio of five SUVs- Exter, Venue, Creta, Alcazar, and Tucson. To strengthen its market position in the SUV segment, the company plans to update three of them- Alcazar, Tucson, and Venue. Additionally, the Hyundai Creta EV is also in the pipeline, which may hit the road in early 2025.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

The Hyundai Alcazar Facelift will get a makeover, focusing on refinements rather than a radical overhaul. It will feature minimal cosmetic changes with updated features while retaining the existing engine setups- 160bhp, 1.5L turbo petrol, and 116bhp, 1.5L diesel engines. It is expected to get ADAS as front radar has been seen in test mules. As shown in multiple spy images, the SUV to get redesigned LED headlamps with a split setup, slightly updated bumpers, and a new set of alloy wheels.

2024 Hyundai Tucson Facelift

The 2024 Hyundai Tucson facelift is in the testing phase and will feature significant design updates, including a new front grille, headlamps, and alloy wheels. The cabin is also expected to receive a minimal upgrade. The new Tucson might be offered with the new 160bhp, 1.5L turbo petrol engine, the same comes in the new Verna and Creta. However, it may also retain the existing 2.0L diesel motor.

New-Gen Hyundai Venue And Creta EV

The Hyundai Venue is set for a significant update, while an all-electric Creta is poised to join the fray. Specific details about the new Venue facelift are still under wraps. However, media reports suggest a comprehensive makeover encompassing both design and features.

On the other hand, the electric Creta is expected to borrow design inspiration from its ICE sibling and its powertrain from the global Kona EV, which is available with a 45kWh battery pack. This translates to a possible range of 400-500km on a single charge.