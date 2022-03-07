Upcoming Tata Altroz DCA automatic to feature a larger infotainment, suggests new teaser

Altroz DCA (Dual Clutch Automatic) will be introduced in the Indian market by Tata Motors during the next few days and bookings have already started across India. In a new teaser, Tata Motors has revealed more details about its upcoming launch.

We can see the new LED DRLs on the exterior as well as the Opera Blue colour scheme in the teaser. Other major changes include a larger touchscreen for the infotainment system.

The housing of the 7-inch infotainment touchscreen and the large touchscreen is similar, but the larger touchscreen has a smaller bezel. The Tata Altroz is likely to offer the larger touchscreen system only on top-level trims, while lower trims will likely keep their existing infotainment systems.

The DCT or a dual-clutch automatic will come with wet clutch technology and will be mated to the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which makes 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque. Tata Motors is expected to announce the pricing of the Altroz DCA, which will be available in XT, XZ and XZ+ shortly.

There is also the more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-charged petrol engine which makes 110 PS of power and 140 Nm of torque. Tata Altroz also comes with a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine which makes 90 PS of power and 200 Nm of torque. Both these engines are only available with a 5-speed manual transmission as the DCT will add a lot to the price of the car.

Tata Altroz is priced between Rs. 5.99 lakhs to Rs. 9.69 lakhs (ex-showroom) and competes with Hyundai i20, Maruti Baleno, VW Polo, Honda Jazz, and Toyota Glanza.

