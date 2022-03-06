Updated 2022 Suzuki GSX250R launched in a new colour options, check here

Suzuki has unveiled the 2022 GSX250R motorcycle internationally with a blue-black colour option which is the same paint scheme that was introduced for the 2020 version of the bike.

The ergonomics of the GSX250R deliver a comfortable riding position despite the aggressive styling, thanks to easy-to-reach clip-ons and footpegs that are slightly rear-set. There is a 15-liter fuel tank on the motorcycle and it weighs 181kg (kerb).

With a low seat height, a slim fuel tank, and an overall light weight, the GSX250R is an exciting and unintimidating ride. It comes with LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, and a reverse-lit LCD instrument cluster.

The GSX250R is powered by a 248cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine which makes 24bhp of power and is mated to a six-speed gearbox. A KYB suspension setup is used for the bike's suspension as well as its telescopic forks and monoshocks. Nissin callipers at both ends deliver the stopping power.

Suzuki has priced the GSX250R for international markets at $4,999 (Rs 3.82 lakh). A launch in India is unlikely.

