Volkswagen India will be launching the new Virtus in the Indian market today. The carmaker has unveiled the car already, and a lot is already known about this upcoming Volkswagen sedan. The C-segment saloon will be going against the likes of Honda City, Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. With the launch of the Volkswagen Virtus, the German brand is eyeing to rule the roost. It is expected to launch at a starting price of Rs 10 lakh, much like its mechanical twin - Skoda Slavia. The Virtus is the second car under the company’s India 2.0 initiative. Here's everything we belive that you should know about it, if you are interested in buying this car.

Volkswagen Virtus - Design

The Virtus takes the three-box silhouette to new heights. It looks very typical of a sedan. The nose is every bit VW-ish, and it gets a large air dam on the lower portion of the bumper. The headlamps are an all-LED affair. The Volkswagen Virtus rides on a set of 16-inch rims like the Slavia.

The rear-end features slim tail lamps, which also get smoked treatment for added appeal. A total of 6 paint schemes will be available for the Virtus, and Volkswagen will also be offering a GT Line trim of the sedan, which will feature blacked-out inserts for the exterior, along with black-coloured alloy wheels and a rear spoiler.

Volkswagen Virtus - Dimensions

The Volkswagen Virtus is undoubtedly the biggest car in its segment. It is 4,561 mm long, 1,752 mm wide, and 1,507 mm tall. It also has the best-in-class wheelbase of 2,651 mm. The boot space doesn’t shy away from claiming the largest-in-segment title with a volume of 521 litres.

Volkswagen Virtus - Features

The new-age Volkswagens are loaded to the gills. The case remains the same with the ready-to-launch Virtus as well. It gets a large 10-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, automatic climate control, cruise control, multi-function steering wheel, electric sunroof, rear AC vents, wireless phone charger, 8-speaker sound system and more.

Volkswagen Virtus - Interior

Unlike the Slavia, the Virtus resorts to a rather plain design for the dashboard. While it certainly looks subtle, it has enough to woo buyers. In terms of space, the Virtus impresses rather well. On the front seat, there’s ample room, and on the rear bench, the legroom is not a complaint either. If bought in the GT Line avatar, the Virtus gets red inserts for the interior.

Volkswagen Virtus - Engine & gearbox

Underpinned by the MQB-A0-IN architecture, the Virtus gets two choices of powertrain - 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI. The former puts out 115 hp/175 Nm, whereas the latter is the most powerful of the lot with a rated power and torque output of 150 hp and 250 Nm, respectively. The 1.0L TSI motor will be sold with two gearbox choices - 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. The bigger 1.5L TSI will be available with the 7-speed DCT.

Volkswagen Virtus - Price & rivals

Supposed to have a starting price of Rs 10 lakh for the base-spec trim, prices for the Volkswagen Virtus are likely to go up to Rs 17 lakh for the range-topping variant. Once launched, it will lock horns with the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, and Skoda Slavia.