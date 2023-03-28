topStoriesenglish2588681
Watch: Horrific Car Crash Caught On Camera In Delhi's CR Park; Video Goes Viral

The video of the accident in Delhi shows a Maruti Suzuki Baleno hitting a Maruti Suzuki Swift after flipping multiple times and coming to a crashing stop after a while.

Watch: Horrific Car Crash Caught On Camera In Delhi's CR Park; Video Goes Viral

Delhi witnessed a high-speed car crash in the CR Park area which ended up injuring four minors. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera and shows a Maruti Suzuki Baleno colliding with a Swift Dzire and then flipping over a few times before coming to a crashing halt. The video of the incident was shared on social media and is now being circulated on multiple platforms. The exact cause of the crash has not been determined yet.

The video starts with an empty road, a few seconds in a Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes crashing in scratching the road. The car then flips multiple times and comes to a disastrous end. End the momentum of the car is then obstructed by a Maruti Suzuki Swift parked on the side of the road. Meanwhile, a cow baffled by the crash can be seen running away from the site of the incident. Similarly, people alarmed by the accident can be seen running around trying to analyse the situation.

Also read: Kia, Hyundai Sued By US Cities Over Increased Car Thefts After Viral TikTok Trend

The accident took place on a busy road. As per reports, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno was rashly driving and hence ended up getting into the accident. Furthermore, the driver was a 17-year-old teenager. Based on the reports, at the time of the accident besides the driver of the car three more occupants, all teenagers. Because of sustaining injuries, all four of them have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

In the past, videos of multiple such incidents have been shared on social media. In another incident, a video from a foreign country was shared on Twitter showing a car flipping multiple times on a highway. However, the accident occurred because of a runaway tire from another vehicle hitting the car at high-speed. In the aftermath of the accident, the car was crushed. However, the details of the accident are still scarce.

