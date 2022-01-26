Watch: Incredibly skilled driver makes a U-Turn on this narrow hilly road

Some people find that driving in hills is difficult and it becomes even more difficult when they have to take a U-turn on a narrow hill road. Here is a video showing how a skilled driver made a U-turn on a very narrow road in a hill.

Among the things that were helpful for the driver was the front-mounted engine, which made sure most of the vehicle's weight would remain in front. As there were no passengers or heavy loads in the third row, the weight was kept on the front wheels. According to the video comments, the car was front-wheel-drive, which was also an advantage given that, due to the cliff edge, the rear tyres could have lost traction.

Hilly roads require a driver to pay attention to which gear they should be in when approaching a hairpin. In order to take a turn safely, the driver must keep both hands on the steering wheel.

The roads on hills are filled with blind turns, so driving on them is quite different from driving on city streets. Therefore, you and the opposing driver would be unable to spot each other in time. Staying on the left will simply give oncoming cars enough room to pass.

