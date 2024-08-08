Watch Out: Police Deploy Drones To Challan Traffic Rule Violators

Traffic Police Using Drones In Faridabad: Law enforcement agencies are getting smarter with every passing day and now they have devised a new way to track and penalise traffic violators, not only the police but also drones will now monitor traffic rule violators in Faridabad, Haryana. The police have started this initiative. A special campaign was conducted on Monday, where the police used drones to monitor drivers on the highway who were changing lanes abruptly or using the wrong lane. The traffic police could not monitor these vehicles from the front as it posed a risk of accidents.

The drones can view the vehicles from a height in the middle of the highway to see if they stay in their lanes. According to media reports, the police issued challans to 860 vehicles for lane-changing under a special campaign on Monday. Additionally, cases were registered against four drivers for reckless driving. The DCP Traffic was present on the highway, closely monitoring the campaign.

According to reports, DCP Usha stated that the Director General of Police and the Inspector General of Traffic Police have ordered special campaigns to be conducted by the traffic police. The campaign has been started under the supervision of Police Commissioner Rakesh Kumar Arya.

She mentioned that to control road accidents, the traffic police periodically run awareness campaigns at public places like schools, colleges, parks, hospitals, etc. People are being made aware of traffic rules. Some drivers disregard traffic rules, which necessitates such campaigns.

She said that if vehicles stay in their lanes, accidents can be reduced. Changing lanes increases the likelihood of accidents. During this campaign, the traffic police also educated drivers about traffic rules. Drivers were advised to use indicators while changing lanes.