Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari recently announced a significant change in India's toll collection system, shifting towards a satellite-based approach. This move is expected to revolutionize how tolls are collected and streamline the overall transportation experience for commuters.

What Is a Satellite-Based Toll Collection System:

Gadkari revealed that the current toll collection system will be replaced by a satellite-based method. Under this new system, toll fees will be deducted directly from commuters' bank accounts based on the distance they travel. This innovative approach aims to enhance efficiency and reduce the hassles associated with traditional toll collection methods.

One of the key benefits highlighted by Gadkari is the potential for time and fuel savings. He cited the example of travel time between Mumbai and Pune, noting a significant reduction from 9 hours to just 2 hours. This not only saves time for commuters but also reduces fuel consumption, contributing to environmental sustainability.

Gadkari emphasized that the implementation of the satellite-based toll collection system will involve public-private investment. This collaborative effort is crucial for the success and sustainability of the new infrastructure, ensuring that the necessary resources and expertise are leveraged effectively.

In addition to the satellite-based toll collection system, Gadkari mentioned ongoing efforts to simplify processes and reduce waiting times at toll plazas. The introduction of FASTag, for instance, has significantly reduced the average waiting time at toll plazas to just 47 seconds, an improvement from the previous average of 714 seconds.