Why More Than 50% EV Owners Want To Switch Back To Petrol-Diesel Cars? Explained

Electric Vehicles In India: Electric vehicles are considered the future of mobility globally. The Indian government is also promoting electric vehicles. Over the past few years, the electric vehicle market in India has grown significantly. However, a recent survey revealed that more than half of the people who bought electric 4-wheelers are not happy with their decision. They now want to switch back to ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) cars, believing that diesel, petrol, or CNG-powered vehicles are better. The survey was conducted by Park Plus, targeting 500 electric car owners in Delhi, NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

The survey revealed that 51% of electric car owners would not consider buying another EV, preferring instead to switch back to ICE vehicles. They reported facing several issues with EVs, which cause them daily inconvenience. The lack of sufficient charging stations, difficulties with regular maintenance, and low resale value made EV owners feel that buying an electric vehicle was not an ideal deal.

According to the survey, 88% of electric vehicle owners have cited finding accessible and functional charging stations as their biggest concern. Despite having over 20,000 EV charging stations in India, EV owners felt that the visibility of these stations is very poor, making them hard to locate. Even most EV owners preferred short urban trips of less than 50 km.

Furthermore, 73% of EV owners surveyed stated that their electric cars felt like a "black box," which they did not understand. Maintenance is a major issue; local mechanics cannot solve minor problems, and the car has to be taken to an authorized dealer.

About 33% of the respondents showed concern about the decline in the resale value of their electric car. They said that when they casually checked their e-car's resale value, the quotes they received were much lower than expected.