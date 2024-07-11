Will Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Bike Be Safe If It Collides With Truck? Explained

Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Bike Safety: Bajaj Auto has recently launched its much-awaited CNG motorcycle, the Bajaj Freedom 125. The model lineup consists of three variants: Drum, Drum LED, and Disc LED, priced at Rs 95,000, Rs 1.05 lakh, and Rs 1.10 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom). Interestingly, the bike has both a petrol tank and a CNG tank. The CNG tank, with a 2kg capacity, is fitted under the single-piece seat. However, some may have doubts about its safety as it's the first CNG bike in India offered by any OEM.

What If It Collides With A Truck?

Since it's the first CNG bike in India, there are concerns about its safety due to the CNG tank under the seat. Bajaj Auto addresses these concerns. According to the company, the Bajaj Freedom CNG has passed 11 different crash and impact tests at its testing facility, demonstrating the safety of the bike.

In the Truck Runover Test, a truck weighing 10 tons ran over the bike's CNG tank. The tank remained intact in its position and showed no indication of leakage. Furthermore, in a frontal collision test, the bike was hit by a 1.5-ton barrier moving at 60 km/h. Still, the CNG tank was unharmed.

Additionally, Bajaj Auto conducted 9 more tests, including the Frontal Pendulum Test, Rear Impact Test, Right Side Impact Test, Left Side Impact Test, Vertical Drop Test, 20G Pull Out Test, two different types of CNG Valve Impact Tests, and a 50 kg Filling Unit Strength Test.

Considering the fact that the CNG gas-filled cylinder could cause serious concerns, the company has made the frame and subframe strong enough to keep the CNG tank safe and intact in case of collisions or impacts. To prevent the CNG tank from being affected by the engine's heat, it has been positioned slightly away from the engine.