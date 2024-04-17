Yamaha Launches Aerox S With Keyless Ignition; Check Features, Performance

Yamaha has recently unveiled the new Aerox S in its scooter lineup. Priced at Rs 1,50,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Aerox S comes with key features like keyless ignition, making it a notable addition to the market.

Keyless Ignition Feature

One of the standout features of the Yamaha Aerox S is its keyless ignition system. This technology is usually reserved for higher-end vehicles, but Yamaha has brought it into the scooter segment with the Aerox S. With a key fob in hand, users can easily locate their scooter by pressing a button, which activates the indicators and emits a chirping sound. The traditional key slot has been replaced by a knob on the Aerox S, allowing users to turn it for various functions such as turning the scooter on/off or opening the fuel cap.

Price and Color Options

The Yamaha Aerox S comes at a premium, costing Rs 3,000 more than the standard variant. It is available in two striking color options: Silver and Racing Blue. Despite the higher price tag, the Aerox S offers a level of sophistication and modernity that sets it apart in the scooter market. It is currently the most expensive scooter in Yamaha's showroom, surpassing even the MotoGP colour scheme by Rs 1,500.

Performance and Mileage

While the Yamaha Aerox S boasts advanced features like keyless ignition, it remains mechanically identical to the base Aerox. This means that riders can expect the same level of performance and handling that Yamaha scooters are known for. In tests, the Aerox has delivered impressive mileage figures of 50.3kpl in the city and 57.2kpl on the highway, showcasing its efficiency despite its powerful engine.