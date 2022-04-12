Yamaha MT-15 V2.0 launched in India, priced at Rs 1.60 lakh

Yamaha India has launched the 2022 Yamaha MT-15 V2.0 with two new colours – Cyan Storm and Racing Blue – at Rs 1,59,900 (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. Yamaha India has been offering fresh colour schemes and aesthetic updates to its India line-up since the beginning of 2022 in order to keep its customers engaged.

The 2022 Yamaha MT-15 will come equipped with a set of 37mm USD front forks with a golden finish that looks extremely premium. New aluminium swingarms have replaced the old box-section swingarms, but the delta-box frame remains in place. In addition to maintaining the streetfighter-like styling of the previous edition, the new model features some minor stylistic updates.

MT-15 also receives a new LCD instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity through Yamaha's Y-connect app which enables smartphone notifications (text, call, email, phone battery) on the instrument display. Also available via this Yamaha's Y-connect app are parking locations, fuel economy tips and more.

Yamaha MT-15 V2.0 is powered by the a 155cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) that produces 18.4 PS of power and 14.1 Nm of torque and is mated is a 6-speed sequential gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

Yamaha MT-15 comes with two new paint options – Cyan Storm and Racing Blue – while Ice Fluo-Vermillion and Metallic Black continue to be available.

