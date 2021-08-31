2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launching in India tomorrow: Here's how to watch live streaming, expected specs and more

New Delhi: Royal Enfield, one of the most loved motorcycle brands in India will be launching the Royal Enfield Classic 350 in the country on Wednesday, September 1.

Royal Enfield has posted several campaigns across its website and its official twitter page “Be Reborn”. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be launched at a digital event at 11.30 am tomorrow. You can click here to watch the event live on company's official Youtube page.

At a time when Bullet fans in India are waiting with baited-breath for the launch of the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350, any bit of information on the same heightens the excitement. Recently, a couple of variants of the bike has been leaked online, giving a sneak-peek into the various colours that the upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 350 is going to sport.

Some other reports said that the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be bearing Light green, Khakhi, Stealth black, Dual-tone red, black and white, British Green and Glossy Grey colours, the leaked images show.

The new Classic 350 will reportedly have its engine inspiration from the Meteor 350. It will be powered upgraded 349cc DOHC engine producing a max power of 20PS peak power and 27Nm of torque. The bike will also use the J-platform from Meteor. The new Classic 350 will get Tripper Turn-by-Turn Navigation and a small screen to help riders navigate using a Bluetooth connection with their smartphone. However, the kick-starter will not be present in the new Classic 350, said reports.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 with Matte Black Finish color option has been widely circulated in the media. The leaked images give a glimpse of the new generation Classic 350 featuring multi spoke dual tone alloy wheels. New Royal Enfield Classic 350 in the leaked images show retro style round taillamps with round turn indicators. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 also boasts of a retro style round halogen headlamps along with a small semi-digital instrument cluster.

