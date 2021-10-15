Ampere Magnus EX electric scooter launched in India, runs 121 Kms in single charge --Check price and other details

New Delhi: Electric vehicle major Ampere Electric expanded its two-wheeler product range launching a new model Magnus EX priced at Rs 68,999 (ex-showroom Pune). The company claims that the Magnus EX gives mileage of 121 Kms per charge.

The model comes with a detachable lightweight and portable advanced lithium battery for easy charge in any five amp socket at home, office, coffee shop, or any plug-on-the-wall charge point. The vehicle comes with a three year warranty covering major aggregates. (Also read: Maruti's 4 best-selling cars launching soon in a new avatar –Details here)

The lithium battery powered scooter price will further go down when one takes into account the state government incentives for buying an electric vehicle.

It comes driving speed up to 53 kmph. The 1200-Watts motor is one of the highest motor capacity in this segment, which delivers a real peppier performance with 0-40 Kms in 10 secs, said the company. (Also read: Bajaj pulsar 250 to be launched in India on October 28, check expected features)

One can drive the Magnus EX in 2 modes – super saver eco mode & peppier power mode & thus a customer can smartly drive to get real long distance drive. Adding to the safety, this vehicle comes with powerful LED headlight surrounded by unique chrome embellishments. For better comfort the EV has large legroom space of 450 mm, unique footrest & solid grab handles.

Some more advanced features in new Magnus EX are Key less entry, vehicle finder, antitheft alarm, easy to remove battery- recharge & ride again, aesthetically designed wide seat for superior driving comfort, under seat large storage space & boot light to easily identify items. It comes in attractive colours – Metallic red, Graphite black & Galactic Grey.

Key Specs of the Ampere Magnus EX

Max speed: 50 ± 3 km/hr. (both single and double rider)

Max loading capacity: 150 kg

Charge time: 6 to 7 hours for full charge

Much lesser: 4-5 hours for 70% charge for everyday running

Gradient: 13˚± 2˚ (single rider) & 8˚± 2˚ (double rider)

Battery: 60v, 38.25ah advanced lithium battery

Motor power: 1200 watts

Brake: mechanical drum - 130mm hbs

Suspension: front - telescopic, rear - coil spring

Dimensions: (l x w x h) 1920 x 685 x 1120 mm

Ground clearance: 147 mm

Wheelbase: 1390 mm