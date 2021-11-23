Audi Q5 facelift launched in India at starting price of Rs 58.93 lakh; check details here

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer has launched the facelifted Audi Q5 in India. The new Audi Q5 gets an updated design and added features with assistance options. The Audi A5 facelift has been launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs 58,93,000 for Premium Plus variant and the Audi Q5 Technology is priced at Rs 63,77,000. This is the 9th Audi product to launch in India this year and has been amongst the bestsellers for the Audi brand.

The new Audi Q5 is powered by a 2.0 litre TFSI engine that produces 249 hp of power and 370Nm torque. Manufactured at the SAVWIPL plant in Aurangabad, the Audi Q5 is being offered in two variants – Premium Plus and Technology. The car accelerates from 0-100km/h in 6.3 seconds and can reach a top speed of 237km/h.

In terms of mechanicals, the luxury SUV offers Adaptive suspension with damping control, Audi Drive Select with six modes, ranging from comfort, dynamic, individual, auto, efficiency and off-road; quattro four-wheel-drive system among others.

The front of the Audi Q5 comes with the trademark single-frame grille with an octagon outline, which has sharper and better-defined edges. While the grille and the slats have chrome garnishes, the skid plates, roof rails, and the new foglamp casing get silver accents. It gets R19 alloy wheels, wraparound shoulder line, LED Combination Lamps, Panoramic Sunroof, and Aluminium Roof rails.

The Audi Q5 is available in five colour options – Navarra Blue, Ibis White, Mythos Black, Floret Silver and Manhattan Gray.

Inside the cabin is the Atlas beige and Okapi brown in leather leatherette upholstery with inlays in Piano black finishing. Features wise, it gets Sensor-controlled boot lid operation, Park assist with parking aid plus, Power front seats with driver memory, and an Audi phone box with wireless charging. There's also a 3-zone air-conditioning and contour ambient lighting with 30 colours soothes senses.

The centre of attraction is a 25.65 cm multimedia touchscreen with the third generation Modular Infotainment Platform MIB3. The screen has Audi's latest MMI Touch, voice controls, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with supporting almost all the controls at a click. Another highlight is the B&O Premium Sound System with 19 speakers producing 3D sound effects at 755 watts output.

