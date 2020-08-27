Audi RS Q8 launched in India – Check price, features, pics and more

New Delhi: German luxury car manufacturer Audi launched the all-new Audi RS Q8 in India on Thursday.

The Audi RS Q8 combines the power of an RS model with the elegance of a premium coupe and the ability of an SUV. The Audi RS Q8 is priced from Rs 2.07 crore.

The Twin Turbo 4.0L TFSI in the new Audi RSQ8 delivers a superior RS experience. It produces 800Nm torque between 2,200and 4,500 rpm. The car can 0 to 100km/h in a super-fast 3.8 seconds. Optional Dynamic Package Plus takes the top speed to 305kph.

The turbocharged direct injection V8 produces a full-bodied and sporty V8 growl, and Audi’s Drive Select Dynamic Handling System lets you adjust driving manners to your preference. The mild-hybrid system (MHEV) with a 48-volt main on-board electrical system, combines with the stonking V8 and ensures maximum performance with high efficiency.

The Audi RS Q8 also features cylinder on demand (COD) technology that turns off cylinders when power needed is lesser to save fuel. The car uses a standard eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox that sends power to the permanent all-wheel drive quattro system. The new Audi RS Q8 successfully combines outstanding sportiness and maximum everyday usability.

As standard, the Audi RS Q8 boasts an All-wheel steering, RS roof spoiler, Audi’s Virtual cockpit, quattro with self locking differential, Sport Adaptive Air Suspension and 2 RS modes for personalized drive settings.

The Audi RS Q8 also comes standard with massive 58.42 cms (23”) 5 Y Spoke Diamond Turned alloys. Air Quality Package with 4 Zone climate control is also standard.

As optional extras, the Audi RS Q8 offers a Black styling package with logos in black, panoramic sunroof, Head-up display, Matrix LED headlights, RS Sports exhaust, a B&O Advanced Sound system with 3D sound and RS dynamic package plus (Top speed increased to 305kph).