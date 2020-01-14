Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter launched; check price, colour and features

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto Limited on Tuesday (January 14) launched its much-awaited Bajaj Chetak electric scooter in Mumbai. The auto firm has unveiled the all-new electric scooter on October 16, 2019.

The Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter will come in two variants of URBANE and PREMIUM at price of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.15 lakh respectively.

The newly launched Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter, available in six colours, comes with features including a hypnotic horseshoe shaped LED headlight with DRLs, feather touch-activated electronic switches and sequential scrolling LED blinkers.

The new electric scooter offers 2 drive modes of Eco and Sport along with a reverse assist mode.

Launching Chetak Electric Scooter, the company statement said, "This pioneering product is a marvel of riveting design, precision engineering, and flawless manufacturing, making it a global benchmark in electric scooters. The new Chetak is more than a mere launch; it is simultaneously a homage to a glorious past as also a harbinger of a promising future."

The Chetak scooter comes with a mobile app that offers a fully-connected riding experience as it is embedded with mobility solutions like data communication, security, and user authentication to enable customers to have a seamless ownership and riding experience.

The Chetak mobile app also gives the rider a comprehensive overview of all aspects of his / her vehicle and its ride history.