BMW sports activity coupe

BMW all-new X4 launched in India at Rs 65.9 lakh

The all-new BMW X4 comes with innovative technologies such as the BMW display key that allows drivers to keep in contact with their car round the clock.

New Delhi: German luxury carmaker BMW Monday launched its new X4, a sports activity coupe, in India priced up to Rs 65.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the all-new BMW X4 will be available in diesel and petrol variants at all BMW dealerships across India from today onwards.

The all-new BMW X4 is available in two diesel variants – the BMW X4 xDrive20d M Sport X and the BMW X4 xDrive30d M Sport X and in one petrol variant – the BMW X4 xDrive30i M Sport X, all of which are locally produced.

The ex-showroom prices are as follows –

BMW X4 xDrive20d M Sport X               :           Rs 60,60,000

BMW X4 xDrive30d M Sport X               :           Rs 65,90,000

BMW X4 xDrive30i M Sport X                :          Rs 63,50,000

The three-litre six-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW X4 xDrive30d produces an output of 195 kW / 265 hp and a maximum torque of 620 Nm at 2,000 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.0 seconds. The two-litre four cylinder diesel engine of the BMW X4 xDrive20d produces an output of 140 kW / 190 hp and produces a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750-2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 8.0 seconds. The two-litre four cylinder BS VI compliant petrol engine of BMW X4 xDrive30i produces an output of 185 kW / 252 hp and produces a maximum torque of 350 Nm at 1,450 –4,800 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.3 seconds.

The BMW X4 comes with innovative technologies such as the BMW Display Key that allows drivers to keep in contact with their car round the clock. Other features include Gesture Control, integrated smartphone holder, Wireless Charging, Rear View Camera and Park Distance Control (PDC).

The car features BMW powerful Kidney Grille and large air inlets, 19 inch light-alloy wheels, fully Adaptive LED Headlights with anti-dazzle high-beam headlights and LED fog lamps, twin exhaust pipes, a large automatic tailgate and the expressive low-slung roof spoiler on the exterior.

It has an electrically operated Panorama Glass Roof. Ambient Lighting with six selectable light designs, welcome Light Carpet.

 

 

